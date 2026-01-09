Martin and the Tennessee State Lady Tigers visit conference foe Eastern Illinois

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (2-12, 1-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-14, 1-4 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (2-12, 1-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-14, 1-4 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes Eastern Illinois and Tennessee State face off on Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 1-4 in home games. Eastern Illinois gives up 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.3 points per game.

The Lady Tigers are 1-4 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is ninth in the OVC scoring 59.3 points per game and is shooting 37.3%.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 59.3 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 74.9 Eastern Illinois allows.

The Panthers and Lady Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbie Boutilier is averaging 6.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Panthers. Ava Stoller is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Aaniya Webb averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc. Erin Martin is averaging 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

