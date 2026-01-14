Marta Suarez hits a 3 as time expires to lift No. 10 TCU women over West Virginia 51-50

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Marta Suarez hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift No. 10 TCU to a 51-50…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Marta Suarez hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift No. 10 TCU to a 51-50 win over West Virginia on Wednesday night.

Suarez, who had missed her first five tries from beyond the arc, took an inbounds pass from Donovyn Hunter, set her feet and sank the winner to cap off an otherwise sloppy effort from the Horned Frogs (17-1, 5-1 Big 12).

Olivia Miles led TCU with 14 points and Suarez finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Jordan Harrison led West Virginia (14-4, 4-2) with 19 points.

The teams combined for 47 turnovers. TCU had a season-high 24 turnovers, was outrebounded 39-33 and needed to overcome a long scoring drought between the halves. West Virginia outscored TCU 19-6 from the free-throw line to make up for a poor shooting night in which it made just 28% (15 of 53) of its field goals.

The lead changed six times over the final five minutes. Harrison hit a floater with 10 seconds left and, after a Suarez turnover, made one of two free throws with 2.8 seconds to go to give West Virginia a 50-48 lead.

Early on the game looked like it was going to be a TCU rout, but West Virginia stormed back from a 14-point deficit. Kierra Wheeler and Gia Cooke each scored six points during a 16-0 run spanning the halves to put the Mountaineers ahead 31-29 midway through the third quarter.

Miles, who had gone more than 12 minutes between baskets, then hit a 3-pointer and a layup 37 seconds apart to put the Horned Frogs ahead 36-33 with 2:02 left in the third. But the Notre Dame transfer who leads TCU with 19.5 points per game didn’t score again.

Up next

TCU: Hosts Arizona on Saturday.

West Virginia: At Cincinnati on Sunday.

