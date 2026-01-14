Marshall visits McDaniel and JMU

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-3, 6-0 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-7, 3-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-3, 6-0 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-7, 3-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces Marshall after Peyton McDaniel scored 21 points in JMU’s 72-70 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Dukes are 7-3 in home games. JMU is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 73.3 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are 6-0 in conference games. Marshall is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

JMU’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The Dukes and Thundering Herd meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zakiya Stephenson is averaging 9.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Dukes. McDaniel is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Olivia Olson is averaging 11.2 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 10-0, averaging 78.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

