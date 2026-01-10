Marshall Thundering Herd take on the Georgia State Panthers, aim for 5th straight win

Marshall Thundering Herd (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (5-12, 2-3 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Marshall Thundering Herd (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (5-12, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall will attempt to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Thundering Herd take on Georgia State.

The Panthers are 3-2 on their home court. Georgia State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thundering Herd are 3-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgia State is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 79.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the 74.9 Georgia State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Tucker is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Ayouba Berthe is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Speer is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 assists. Noah Otshudi is averaging 16.1 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

