Marshall Thundering Herd play the Appalachian State Mountaineers, seek 8th straight victory

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-3, 3-0 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall will attempt to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Thundering Herd take on Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-1 in home games. Appalachian State is the leader in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.5 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Thundering Herd have gone 3-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Appalachian State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Marshall allows. Marshall has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daisia Mitchell is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.2 points for the Mountaineers. Jayden McBride is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Thundering Herd. Olivia Olson is averaging 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

