Marshall takes on James Madison after Speer’s 21-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (10-5, 2-1 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (10-5, 2-1 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays James Madison after Jalen Speer scored 21 points in Marshall’s 88-81 win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Dukes are 5-0 in home games. James Madison gives up 77.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Thundering Herd have gone 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

James Madison averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 80.7 points per game, 3.0 more than the 77.7 James Madison allows to opponents.

The Dukes and Thundering Herd meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin McBride is shooting 52.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Dukes. Bradley Douglas is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Speer is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Noah Otshudi is averaging 14.7 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.