Marshall secures 70-61 win over Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Wilson Dubinsky’s 23 points helped Marshall defeat Arkansas State 70-61 on Saturday. Dubinsky also contributed eight…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Wilson Dubinsky’s 23 points helped Marshall defeat Arkansas State 70-61 on Saturday.

Dubinsky also contributed eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (14-8, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference). Shamarrie Hugie shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line to add 17 points. Noah Otshudi had 12 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field.

The Red Wolves (13-10, 5-6) were led by Kyle Hayman, who posted 17 points. Christian Harmon added 16 points, four assists and two steals for Arkansas State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.