Marshall scores 25 off the bench, La Salle takes down Dayton 67-64

The Associated Press

January 21, 2026, 9:21 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaeden Marshall’s 25 points off of the bench led La Salle to a 67-64 victory over Dayton on Wednesday.

Marshall shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Explorers (7-13, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Josiah Harris scored 10 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field. Jerome Brewer Jr. had seven points, including two free throws with 21 seconds remaining.

Keonte Jones led the Flyers (14-5, 5-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Dayton also got 11 points and five assists from Javon Bennett. Bryce Heard also had 10 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Flyers.

Marshall scored 12 points in the first half for La Salle, which led 40-29 at the break. Marshall led La Salle with 13 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

