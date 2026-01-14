Marshall leads Texas Southern against Jackson State after 29-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (7-9, 3-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (3-12, 1-2 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Texas Southern Tigers (7-9, 3-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (3-12, 1-2 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays Jackson State after Jordyn Marshall scored 29 points in Texas Southern’s 80-57 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Lady Tigers are 1-4 on their home court. Jackson State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mikayla Brown averaging 5.4.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Jackson State averages 61.0 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 74.0 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Jackson State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhema Pegues is shooting 38.4% and averaging 11.3 points for the Lady Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Daeja Holmes is averaging 11.6 points for the Tigers. Marshall is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 55.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

