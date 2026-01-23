Marshall hosts South Alabama following Olsen’s 26-point outing

South Alabama Jaguars (14-6, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (13-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 12…

South Alabama Jaguars (14-6, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (13-7, 5-3 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Marshall after Adam Olsen scored 26 points in South Alabama’s 90-83 win against the James Madison Dukes.

The Thundering Herd have gone 10-2 in home games. Marshall is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 81.3 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Jaguars have gone 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is 5-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Marshall’s average of 10.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 12.5 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 74.8 points per game, equal to what Marshall allows.

The Thundering Herd and Jaguars meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Speer is averaging 15 points and 5.7 assists for the Thundering Herd. Wyatt Fricks is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Chaze Harris is shooting 53.3% and averaging 17.9 points for the Jaguars. Olsen is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

