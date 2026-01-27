Marshall hosts Dyer and Troy

Troy Trojans (16-4, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-5, 8-2 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (16-4, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-5, 8-2 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits Marshall after Zay Dyer scored 23 points in Troy’s 96-69 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Thundering Herd are 10-1 in home games. Marshall is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 72.2 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Trojans are 7-2 in conference matchups. Troy leads the Sun Belt with 16.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dyer averaging 4.4.

Marshall scores 72.2 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 68.1 Troy allows. Troy averages 22.9 more points per game (84.4) than Marshall allows (61.5).

The Thundering Herd and Trojans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 12.9 points. Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is averaging 19.9 points, 4.9 assists and 3.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Fortuna Ngnawo is averaging 14.8 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 47.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

