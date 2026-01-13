Marshall hosts Coastal Carolina following Beadle’s 25-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-6, 3-2 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-6, 3-2 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Marshall after Joshua Beadle scored 25 points in Coastal Carolina’s 67-62 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Thundering Herd are 8-1 in home games. Marshall has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chanticleers are 2-4 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Marshall scores 79.4 points, 7.6 more per game than the 71.8 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 72.4 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 75.2 Marshall allows.

The Thundering Herd and Chanticleers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Speer averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Noah Otshudi is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Beadle is averaging 15.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

