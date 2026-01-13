Marquette takes on St. John’s following James’ 31-point showing

Marquette Golden Eagles (6-11, 1-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-5, 4-1 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 6:30…

Marquette Golden Eagles (6-11, 1-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-5, 4-1 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -14.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays St. John’s after Nigel James Jr. scored 31 points in Marquette’s 76-73 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm are 7-2 in home games. St. John’s is the best team in the Big East with 16.4 fast break points.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-5 against Big East opponents. Marquette is 2-2 in one-possession games.

St. John’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 42.0% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The Red Storm and Golden Eagles square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Red Storm. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Chase Ross is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. James is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

