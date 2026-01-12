Marquette plays St. John’s following James’ 31-point outing

Marquette Golden Eagles (6-11, 1-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-5, 4-1 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 6:30…

Marquette Golden Eagles (6-11, 1-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-5, 4-1 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits St. John’s after Nigel James Jr. scored 31 points in Marquette’s 76-73 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm have gone 7-2 at home. St. John’s is second in the Big East with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Zuby Ejiofor averaging 3.6.

The Golden Eagles are 1-5 in Big East play. Marquette has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

St. John’s is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Marquette allows to opponents. Marquette has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 42.0% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Jackson is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 11.1 points. Ejiofor is averaging 16.8 points, eight rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Chase Ross averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 26.0% from beyond the arc. James is shooting 46.8% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

