Marist visits Farell and Sacred Heart

Marist Red Foxes (9-5, 3-2 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-11, 1-4 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (9-5, 3-2 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-11, 1-4 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on Marist after Yann Farell scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 82-78 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Pioneers are 3-2 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Foxes have gone 3-2 against MAAC opponents. Marist ranks sixth in college basketball giving up 61.9 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Sacred Heart averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Sacred Heart allows.

The Pioneers and Red Foxes match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashon Gittens is averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Menard is averaging 10.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.