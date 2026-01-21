Marist visits Doty and Siena

Marist Red Foxes (12-6, 6-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-7, 6-3 MAAC) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (12-6, 6-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-7, 6-3 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Marist after Gavin Doty scored 24 points in Siena’s 85-77 victory against the Fairfield Stags.

The Saints are 5-3 in home games. Siena has a 5-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Red Foxes have gone 6-3 against MAAC opponents. Marist is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Siena averages 70.8 points, 8.5 more per game than the 62.3 Marist allows. Marist averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Siena allows.

The Saints and Red Foxes face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Shoats is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Saints. Doty is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Lewis is averaging 12.5 points for the Red Foxes. Justin Menard is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.