Marist takes on Niagara following Menard’s 22-point outing

Marist Red Foxes (14-7, 8-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (5-16, 2-9 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits Niagara after Justin Menard scored 22 points in Marist’s 88-86 overtime win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles are 3-4 in home games. Niagara gives up 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 8-4 in conference games. Marist ranks second in the MAAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Daughtry averaging 4.3.

Niagara averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Niagara allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Walters averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Justin Page is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Lewis is shooting 49.0% and averaging 12.7 points for the Red Foxes. Menard is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

