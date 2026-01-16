Marist takes home win streak into matchup with Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (11-7, 3-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (11-5, 5-2 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (11-7, 3-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (11-5, 5-2 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Fairfield aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Red Foxes have gone 7-1 at home. Marist has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Stags have gone 3-4 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is 5-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Marist averages 72.3 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 72.9 Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Marist gives up.

The Red Foxes and Stags meet Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Lewis is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Rhyjon Blackwell is averaging 11.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Braden Sparks is averaging 17.5 points for the Stags. Brandon Benjamin is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Stags: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

