Marist hosts Iona following Harris’ 25-point showing

Iona Gaels (10-5, 2-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (8-5, 2-2 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays Marist after Toby Harris scored 25 points in Iona’s 75-72 victory over the Siena Saints.

The Red Foxes are 6-1 on their home court. Marist is the top team in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.7 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Gaels are 2-2 in MAAC play. Iona ranks sixth in the MAAC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Lamin Sabally averaging 7.8.

Marist is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Iona allows to opponents. Iona scores 15.0 more points per game (78.7) than Marist gives up (63.7).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Lewis is averaging 13.1 points for the Red Foxes. Rhyjon Blackwell is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Harris averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. CJ Anthony is averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

