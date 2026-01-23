Marist faces Quinnipiac in conference showdown

Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-7, 7-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (12-7, 6-4 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-7, 7-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (12-7, 6-4 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Marist and Quinnipiac face off on Saturday.

The Red Foxes are 8-2 on their home court. Marist is second in the MAAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Daughtry averaging 4.4.

The Bobcats are 7-3 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Asim Jones averaging 4.3.

Marist scores 70.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 73.0 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

The Red Foxes and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyjon Blackwell is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Zimmerman is averaging 16.8 points for the Bobcats. Jones is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

