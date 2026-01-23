Marist faces Iona on 3-game road slide

Marist Red Foxes (7-13, 4-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-8, 5-5 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (7-13, 4-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-8, 5-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Red Foxes visit Iona.

The Gaels are 6-4 on their home court. Iona is seventh in the MAAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Ella Fajardo averaging 2.8.

The Red Foxes are 4-6 against conference opponents. Marist is 1-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Iona’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Iona gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isabellah Middleton is averaging 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Gaels. Mya Zaccagnini is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lexie Tarul averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Danielle Williamsen is shooting 40.8% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

