Marcus leads Appalachian State against Georgia State after 21-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (5-11, 2-2 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (5-11, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on Georgia State after Michael Marcus Jr. scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 88-81 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Panthers are 3-1 on their home court. Georgia State is 4-10 against opponents over .500.

The Mountaineers are 2-2 in conference games. Appalachian State is sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Clayton averaging 6.0.

Georgia State scores 70.9 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 67.8 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayouba Berthe is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 6.6 points. Micah Tucker is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Tot averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Alonzo Dodd is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.