Mara leads No. 4 Michigan against Oregon after 20-point showing

Michigan Wolverines (15-1, 5-1 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (8-9, 1-5 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Michigan visits Oregon after Aday Mara scored 20 points in Michigan’s 82-72 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Ducks are 7-2 in home games. Oregon ranks seventh in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Kwame Evans Jr. leads the Ducks with 7.5 boards.

The Wolverines are 5-1 in conference matchups. Michigan ranks fourth in college basketball with 40.3 rebounds per game led by Mara averaging 7.5.

Oregon makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Michigan averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Oregon gives up.

The Ducks and Wolverines match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TK Simpkins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Nathan Bittle is averaging 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 14.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wolverines. Morez Johnson Jr. is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 94.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

