Mann’s 20 helps Queens defeat Stetson 87-81

Mann also added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Royals (11-8, 6-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jordan Watford added 14 points while going 4 of 8 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, while they also had five rebounds and five assists. Maban Jabriel went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Royals have now won six straight.

Jake Johnson finished with 19 points for the Hatters (7-12, 3-3). Collin Kuhl added 16 points for Stetson. Ethan Copeland finished with 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

