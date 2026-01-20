Manley and Louisiana host Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-10, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-17, 0-8 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-10, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-17, 0-8 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Coastal Carolina after Mikaylah Manley scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 102-58 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-8 on their home court. Louisiana is seventh in the Sun Belt with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Imani Daniel averaging 2.5.

The Chanticleers are 2-5 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina is eighth in the Sun Belt with 12.7 assists per game led by D’Yanis Jimenez averaging 3.5.

Louisiana is shooting 34.1% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 37.4% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Louisiana allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bianca Silva is averaging 5.7 points and two steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Amijah Price is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kristin Williams averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Tessa Grady is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 1-9, averaging 56.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

