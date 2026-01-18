Manhattan visits Monroe and Quinnipiac

Manhattan Jaspers (8-12, 4-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-7, 5-3 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac…

Manhattan Jaspers (8-12, 4-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-7, 5-3 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces Manhattan after Amarri Monroe scored 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 83-71 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Bobcats are 7-2 on their home court. Quinnipiac ranks sixth in the MAAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Monroe averaging 6.0.

The Jaspers are 4-5 in MAAC play. Manhattan is seventh in the MAAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Isaac averaging 3.1.

Quinnipiac is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 75.0 points per game, 2.4 more than the 72.6 Quinnipiac allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samson Reilly averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 50.8% from beyond the arc. Jaden Zimmerman is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Isaac is averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Jaspers. Jaden Winston is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

