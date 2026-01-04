Manhattan visits Merrimack following Kennedy’s 24-point outing

Manhattan Jaspers (7-8, 3-1 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-7, 4-0 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Manhattan Jaspers (7-8, 3-1 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-7, 4-0 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Manhattan after Kevair Kennedy scored 24 points in Merrimack’s 75-65 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Warriors are 4-0 in home games. Merrimack is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Jaspers are 3-1 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Merrimack’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.1 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy is averaging 15.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warriors. Ernest Shelton is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaden Winston is shooting 49.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 21.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

