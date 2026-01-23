Manhattan visits Anglin and Iona

Manhattan Jaspers (8-13, 4-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (13-8, 5-5 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (8-13, 4-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (13-8, 5-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Manhattan after Denver Anglin scored 22 points in Iona’s 61-60 victory against the Merrimack Warriors.

The Gaels are 8-1 on their home court. Iona is fifth in the MAAC scoring 74.0 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Jaspers have gone 4-6 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is eighth in the MAAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Jaden Winston averaging 3.6.

Iona averages 74.0 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 81.8 Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Iona gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Harris is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 12 points. Anglin is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Winston is averaging 15.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.