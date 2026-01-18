Manhattan takes on conference foe Rider

Rider Broncs (4-13, 2-6 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-13, 4-4 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (4-13, 2-6 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-13, 4-4 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider faces Manhattan in MAAC action Monday.

The Jaspers have gone 1-5 in home games. Manhattan is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.6 turnovers per game.

The Broncs are 2-6 in MAAC play. Rider is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

Manhattan averages 54.9 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 65.9 Rider allows. Rider averages 55.1 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 66.7 Manhattan allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brianna Davis is shooting 35.5% and averaging 12.2 points for the Jaspers. Colette Mulderig is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kristina Yomane is scoring 11.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Broncs. Deb Okechukwu is averaging 8.5 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 57.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 54.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.