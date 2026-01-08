Manhattan hosts Singleton and Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-8, 2-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-9, 3-2 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-8, 2-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-9, 3-2 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Manhattan after Kahlil Singleton scored 20 points in Canisius’ 82-78 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Jaspers are 4-2 on their home court. Manhattan has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Griffins are 2-2 in conference matchups. Canisius is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Manhattan’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Canisius allows. Canisius averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Manhattan allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Singleton is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 36.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

