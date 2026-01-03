Malone’s 21 lead Nicholls State over East Texas A&M 80-58

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Sincere Malone’s 21 points helped Nicholls State defeat East Texas A&M 80-58 on Saturday. Malone added…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Sincere Malone’s 21 points helped Nicholls State defeat East Texas A&M 80-58 on Saturday.

Malone added five steals for the Colonels (6-8, 5-0 Southland Conference). Jaylen Searles scored 17 points and added 13 rebounds and seven assists. Christian Winborne shot 5 for 12, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

The Lions (6-9, 1-4) were led in scoring by Noah Pagotto, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Josh Taylor added 17 points and six rebounds for East Texas A&M. Tay Mosher finished with eight points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.