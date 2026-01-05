Malone leads Nicholls State against Northwestern State after 21-point game

Northwestern State Demons (4-10, 2-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 5-0 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northwestern State Demons (4-10, 2-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 5-0 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts Northwestern State after Sincere Malone scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 80-58 victory against the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Colonels have gone 4-0 at home. Nicholls State is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

The Demons are 2-3 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nicholls State averages 75.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 78.3 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State’s 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Nicholls State has given up to its opponents (48.4%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Searles averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Jalik Dunkley is averaging 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Kordrick Turner is averaging four points for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Demons: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

