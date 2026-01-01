Malith and SIU-Edwardsville host Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9, 0-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-5, 1-1 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9, 0-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-5, 1-1 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces Southern Indiana after Ring Malith scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 66-61 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cougars are 3-2 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-2 in conference games. Southern Indiana ranks sixth in the OVC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Tolu Samuels averaging 8.1.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 76.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 76.5 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The Cougars and Screaming Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malith is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jordan Pickett is shooting 34.7% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ismail Habib is averaging 17.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Kaden Brown is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

