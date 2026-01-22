Maldonado scores 14 as Seattle U knocks off Loyola Marymount 69-59

SEATTLE (AP) — Brayden Maldonado scored 14 points as Seattle U beat Loyola Marymount 69-59 on Wednesday night. Maldonado added…

SEATTLE (AP) — Brayden Maldonado scored 14 points as Seattle U beat Loyola Marymount 69-59 on Wednesday night.

Maldonado added five rebounds for the Redhawks (14-7, 3-5 West Coast Conference). Jojo Murphy shot 4 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Austin Maurer had 11 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Myron Amey Jr. led the way for the Lions (11-11, 2-7) with 18 points. Loyola Marymount also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Jalen Shelley. Rodney Brown Jr. finished with 11 points.

Seattle U took the lead just over four minutes into the game and did not trail again. Maldonado led the Redhawks with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 35-18 at the break. Seattle U used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 24-point lead at 45-21 with 16:46 left in the half before finishing off the win.

