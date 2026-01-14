Malcolm leads Robert Morris against IU Indianapolis after 23-point performance

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-10, 2-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-5, 4-3 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-10, 2-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-5, 4-3 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts IU Indianapolis after Aislin scored 23 points in Robert Morris’ 81-76 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Colonials are 6-2 in home games. Robert Morris is fourth in the Horizon with 13.3 assists per game led by Jada Lee averaging 2.7.

The Jaguars are 2-5 in Horizon play. IU Indianapolis ranks second in the Horizon with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Hailey Smith averaging 1.9.

Robert Morris averages 65.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 67.3 IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis scores 6.2 more points per game (65.6) than Robert Morris gives up (59.4).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 13 points. Bailey Kuhns is shooting 48.8% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

Nevaeh Foster is shooting 39.5% and averaging 12.3 points for the Jaguars. Kamara Mills is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

