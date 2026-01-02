Malachi Davis scores 23 to lead Long Island University over Central Connecticut 84-78

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis had 23 points to lead Long Island University to an 84-78 victory over Central…

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis had 23 points to lead Long Island University to an 84-78 victory over Central Connecticut on Friday night in a Northeast Conference opener.

Davis also had eight assists for the Sharks (7-7, 1-0). Jamal Fuller added 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Mason Porter-Brown hit two 3-pointers and scored 18.

The Blue Devils (6-6, 0-1) were led by Darin Smith Jr. with 23 points. Max Frazier added 22 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Jay Rodgers totaled 14 points and 14 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

