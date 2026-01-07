Makalusky leads Indiana against No. 25 Nebraska after 20-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (11-5, 0-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana Hoosiers (11-5, 0-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays No. 25 Nebraska after Maya Makalusky scored 20 points in Indiana’s 82-67 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Cornhuskers are 9-1 on their home court. Nebraska is 13-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Hoosiers have gone 0-4 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana scores 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Nebraska averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Indiana allows. Indiana averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Nebraska allows.

The Cornhuskers and Hoosiers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Callin Hake is averaging 8.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Cornhuskers. Britt Prince is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Shay Ciezki is averaging 22.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Hoosiers. Lenee Beaumont is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 25.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

