Majstorovic’s 25 help Long Beach State knock off Cal Poly 74-66

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Petar Majstorovic’s 25 points and 10 rebounds helped Long Beach State defeat Cal Poly 74-66 on Saturday night.

Gavin Sykes scored 16 points, going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Beach (5-10, 1-2 Big West Conference). Cole Farrell finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Hamad Mousa led the way for the Mustangs (6-10, 2-2) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Jake Davis added 15 points for Cal Poly. Guzman Vasilic had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

