Majstorovic leads Long Beach State against UC Irvine after 25-point game

Long Beach State Beach (5-10, 1-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (5-10, 1-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays UC Irvine after Petar Majstorovic scored 25 points in Long Beach State’s 74-66 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Anteaters have gone 5-3 in home games. UC Irvine averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Beach are 1-2 in Big West play. Long Beach State ranks ninth in the Big West with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Majstorovic averaging 2.1.

UC Irvine scores 78.9 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 77.4 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 8.0 more points per game (74.9) than UC Irvine gives up (66.9).

The Anteaters and Beach face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurian Dixon is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Anteaters. Kyle Evans is averaging 12.4 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sykes is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.8 points for the Beach. Majstorovic is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Beach: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.