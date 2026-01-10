Maine visits NJIT after Bolden’s 21-point game

Maine Black Bears (2-15, 0-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-10, 2-0 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (2-15, 0-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-10, 2-0 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Maine after David Bolden scored 21 points in NJIT’s 80-76 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Highlanders are 4-2 on their home court. NJIT is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Black Bears have gone 0-2 against America East opponents. Maine ranks seventh in the America East shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

NJIT averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bolden is averaging 12.4 points for the Highlanders. Sebastian Robinson is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Ryan Mabrey averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Logan Carey is shooting 57.3% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.