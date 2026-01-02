Maine visits Bryant after Smith’s 37-point outing

Maine Black Bears (6-8, 1-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (6-8, 1-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Bryant after Adrianna Smith scored 37 points in Maine’s 73-65 win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 in home games. Bryant leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 34.2 boards. Nia Scott leads the Bulldogs with 9.1 rebounds.

The Black Bears are 1-0 against America East opponents. Maine is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bryant averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Maine gives up. Maine averages 6.5 more points per game (58.4) than Bryant gives up (51.9).

The Bulldogs and Black Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Scott is averaging 13.1 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Smith is shooting 45.4% and averaging 19.7 points for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 55.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

