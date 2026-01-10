Maine secures 74-70 win against NJIT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — TJ Biel had 21 points in Maine’s 74-70 win against NJIT on Saturday. Biel shot 7…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — TJ Biel had 21 points in Maine’s 74-70 win against NJIT on Saturday.

Biel shot 7 for 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Black Bears (3-15, 1-2 America East Conference). Yanis Bamba scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Logan Carey finished with 11 points.

Sebastian Robinson led the Highlanders (7-11, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and three steals. Jordan Rogers added nine points and six rebounds for NJIT. John Kelly finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

