Maine plays Binghamton following Smith’s 25-point outing

Maine Black Bears (10-10, 5-2 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (13-6, 5-1 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces Binghamton after Adrianna Smith scored 25 points in Maine’s 65-60 win over the Albany Great Danes.

The Bearcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Binghamton is fourth in the America East with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Bennett averaging 2.9.

The Black Bears are 5-2 in America East play. Maine is sixth in the America East scoring 61.3 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

Binghamton averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.4 per game Maine gives up. Maine averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Binghamton allows.

The Bearcats and Black Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Pucci is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bearcats. Bennett is averaging 14.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Smith is averaging 21.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

