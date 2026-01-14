Maine hosts Vermont after Smith’s 30-point game

Vermont Catamounts (13-5, 2-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (8-9, 3-1 America East) Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (13-5, 2-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (8-9, 3-1 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts Vermont after Adrianna Smith scored 30 points in Maine’s 86-67 win against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Black Bears have gone 4-2 at home. Maine has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Catamounts are 2-1 in America East play. Vermont is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Maine averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Vermont allows. Vermont averages 7.0 more points per game (69.2) than Maine gives up (62.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 20.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jadyn Weltz is averaging 11.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Catamounts. Nikola Priede is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 60.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

