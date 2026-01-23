Maine hosts Binghamton after Peterson’s 28-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (4-17, 0-6 America East) at Maine Black Bears (4-17, 2-4 America East) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (4-17, 0-6 America East) at Maine Black Bears (4-17, 2-4 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays Maine after Wes Peterson scored 28 points in Binghamton’s 88-82 overtime loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Black Bears have gone 2-5 at home. Maine is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bearcats are 0-6 in conference games. Binghamton has a 3-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Maine’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Maine allows.

The Black Bears and Bearcats meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Biel is averaging 12 points and 1.5 blocks for the Black Bears. Logan Carey is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 13.2 points and 6.3 assists for the Bearcats. Peterson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

