Mahi and Santa Clara host Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (5-10, 0-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-4, 2-0 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Pepperdine Waves (5-10, 0-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-4, 2-0 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -19.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Pepperdine after Elijah Mahi scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 92-85 victory against the Portland Pilots.

The Broncos have gone 6-0 at home. Santa Clara is third in the WCC with 18.5 assists per game led by Jake Ensminger averaging 3.8.

The Waves are 0-2 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine gives up 75.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Santa Clara is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 71.3 points per game, 0.4 more than the 70.9 Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Waves square off Friday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Hammond is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.5 points for the Broncos. Mahi is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Cooley is shooting 48.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Waves. Aaron Clark is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.