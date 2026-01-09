Macktoon, La Salle Explorers to visit Casey, Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

La Salle Explorers (10-5, 3-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-4, 2-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

La Salle Explorers (10-5, 3-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-4, 2-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) in A-10 action Saturday.

The Hawks are 7-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Explorers are 3-1 in A-10 play. La Salle is fourth in the A-10 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Aryss Macktoon averaging 2.8.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.1 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The Hawks and Explorers square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Casey averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Aleah Snead is averaging 11.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Ivona Miljanic is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 5.9 points. Macktoon is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Explorers: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.