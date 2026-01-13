Macktoon and the La Salle Explorers host conference foe Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (8-10, 2-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-6, 3-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (8-10, 2-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-6, 3-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays Saint Louis in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Explorers have gone 5-2 at home. La Salle ranks fourth in the A-10 with 13.9 assists per game led by Ashleigh Connor averaging 3.6.

The Billikens are 2-3 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis has a 5-8 record against opponents over .500.

La Salle is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 37.5% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The Explorers and Billikens meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivona Miljanic averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Aryss Macktoon is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Zhykera Brown averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Jahda Denis is shooting 38.6% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.