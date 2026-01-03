Machowski’s 37 lead Wofford past Citadel 95-86

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nils Machowski’s 37 points led Wofford past Citadel 95-86 on Saturday. Machowski shot 12 for 17…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nils Machowski’s 37 points led Wofford past Citadel 95-86 on Saturday.

Machowski shot 12 for 17 (8 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (10-5, 2-0 Southern Conference). Cayden Vasko scored 20 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Kahmare Holmes had 16 points and shot 6 for 16 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Bulldogs (3-12, 0-2) were led in scoring by Braxton Williams, who finished with 20 points and four assists. Christian Moore added 20 points for Citadel. Carter Kingsbury also had 16 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.