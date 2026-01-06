Machowski leads Wofford against UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-9, 2-0 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-5, 2-0 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-9, 2-0 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-5, 2-0 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts UNC Greensboro after Nils Machowski scored 37 points in Wofford’s 95-86 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Terriers are 5-1 in home games. Wofford averages 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Spartans are 2-0 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wofford’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cayden Vasko is averaging 9.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Terriers. Machowski is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Donald Whitehead Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Justin Neely is averaging 16.3 points and 11.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

